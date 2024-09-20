India's Strong Comeback Stuns Bangladesh in First Test
India showcased a remarkable recovery in the first test against Bangladesh, turning a dire 34-3 into a commanding 376 all out. Bangladesh, trailing by 264 runs, was reduced to 112-8. Key performances included Bumrah's early strike and Jadeja's crucial dismissals.
India posted 376 all out, a remarkable recovery from a precarious 34-3, and then reduced Bangladesh to 112-8, taking charge of the opening test between the neighbors on Friday.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was batting on 12, having lost Hasan Mahmud on the stroke of tea, with Bangladesh still 264 runs behind and struggling to stay in the contest on the second day. Jasprit Bumrah (3-28) struck in the first over of the Bangladesh innings when Shadman Islam shouldered arms to a delivery that went on to hit the top of off stump.
Akash Deep bowled Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque with successive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick by Mushfiqur Rahim. Mohammed Siraj cut short Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's knock of 20, and Bumrah removed Mushfiqur—both batters caught in the slips.
Shakib Al Hasan (32) and Litton Das (22) combined in a 51-run stand to arrest the slide, but Ravindra Jadeja dismissed them in successive overs after lunch. Earlier, Jadeja fell for his overnight score of 86 after India resumed on 339-6, knowing that his 199-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin (113) had rescued India from a top-order meltdown.
Hasan Mahmud (5-83) was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, while Taskin Ahmed (3-55) ran through the Indian tail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
