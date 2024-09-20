Aditi Ashok's Struggle at Kroger Queen City Championship

Aditi Ashok, competing in her first event since the Women's Open at St. Andrews, had a disappointing start at the Kroger Queen City Championship, finishing with a two-over 74 to be tied 103rd.

With the projected cut set at one-under, the world No 66 Indian will need a strong second round to remain in contention.

In her opening round, Aditi carded two birdies and four bogeys, finding many fairways but struggling with her greens in regulation.

Meanwhile, South African Ashleigh Buhai shot an opening 65 to take the first-round lead at TPC River's Bend. Despite missing the cut in her last two appearances, Buhai's lowest round of the season gives her an early one-stroke advantage.

A two-time winner and major champion on the LPGA Tour, Buhai won the 2022 AIG Women's Open and 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer. This year, the 35-year-old is without a top-10 finish and is battling lingering back injuries and a broken toe throughout the 2024 season.

Thai sensation Jeeno Thitikul and People's Republic of China native Yan Liu are tied at 6-under after rounds of 66. Thitikul has had a successful season in 2024, with a win at the Dow Championship alongside partner Ruoning Yin and five additional top-10 finishes. Liu, on the other hand, has struggled, missing the cut in her last seven starts on Tour.

Among the eight players tied for fourth are LPGA stars like Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda, 2024 Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko, fan favorite Angel Yin, and Ireland's two-time Tour winner Leona Maguire.

