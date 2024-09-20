Left Menu

Indian Lifter Loganathan Dhanush Secures Historic Bronze at Junior World Championships

Indian lifter Loganathan Dhanush made history by claiming a bronze medal in the 55 kg weight category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships. This marks the first-ever medal for an Indian male athlete in the event. Dhanush lifted a total of 231 kg and finished 13th in the clean and jerk section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leon | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Indian lifter Loganathan Dhanush on Friday claimed the bronze medal in the 55 kg weight category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships. This achievement marks the first-ever medal for an Indian male athlete in the Junior weightlifting World Championships.

The 17-year-old lifted a total of 231 kg, also securing a bronze in the snatch event with 107 kg. Competing in Group B, Dhanush sat through the Group A session, where lifters with the highest entry weights were placed.

'I got more and more nervous as it went on, but I never thought I would win a medal,' Dhanush told IWF. He finished 13th in the clean and jerk section with a best effort of 124kg.

K. Duong of Vietnam took the gold with a total of 253 kg, while Tomari Kotaro of Japan earned silver with 247 kg. In the women's competition, Payal finished 6th in the 45 kg weight category with a total lift of 150 kg. A total of nine Indian athletes are participating in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

