Indian Lifter Loganathan Dhanush Secures Historic Bronze at Junior World Championships

Indian lifter Loganathan Dhanush on Friday claimed the bronze medal in the 55 kg weight category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships. This achievement marks the first-ever medal for an Indian male athlete in the Junior weightlifting World Championships.

The 17-year-old lifted a total of 231 kg, also securing a bronze in the snatch event with 107 kg. Competing in Group B, Dhanush sat through the Group A session, where lifters with the highest entry weights were placed.

'I got more and more nervous as it went on, but I never thought I would win a medal,' Dhanush told IWF. He finished 13th in the clean and jerk section with a best effort of 124kg.

K. Duong of Vietnam took the gold with a total of 253 kg, while Tomari Kotaro of Japan earned silver with 247 kg. In the women's competition, Payal finished 6th in the 45 kg weight category with a total lift of 150 kg. A total of nine Indian athletes are participating in the event.

