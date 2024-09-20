Ravichandran Ashwin Reclaims Joy in Cricket: A Liberated Approach

Ravichandran Ashwin, in a candid admission on Friday, shared his journey of liberating himself from both external and internal pressures, and now aims to play cricket 'with a smile on his face.' The 38-year-old showcased this transformation with a vital century on the first day of the opening Test against Bangladesh, lifting India from a precarious position.

Ashwin emphasized that he now only responds to pressure situations on the field, unlike before when he reacted to every minor critique. 'I do enjoy and embrace pressure. It gives you opportunities to be pushed to a corner and then try and respond,' Ashwin told reporters. However, he now focuses on enjoying the sport and has promised himself not to react to external pressures.

This mental clarity has enabled Ashwin to clearly distinguish between his batting and bowling roles. 'Bowling and batting are very separate sports within the same game,' he noted. By compartmentalizing these skills, Ashwin has worked on his batting over the past three years, and the effort has paid off. He believes this approach has significantly contributed to his overall happiness and success in the highly competitive world of modern cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)