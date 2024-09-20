The Dynamic Duo: Ashwin and Jadeja's Unstoppable Teamwork

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have consistently disrupted the opposition, redefining the maxim of fast bowlers hunting in pairs. Their latest feat came against Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series, with a monumental 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket, pushing India to 376 from a precarious 144 for six.

Ashwin openly admires Jadeja's talent. 'I always envy him. So gifted, so talented. He's found ways to maximise his potential. I wish I could be him, but I'm glad I am myself,' Ashwin expressed during a post-day press meet. Ashwin credited Jadeja for aiding him in constructing his sixth Test century.

Their bowling strategies also complement each other. While Ashwin uses a variety of tricks, Jadeja maintains tight, consistent lines. This complementary approach has made them India's most successful bowling combination, surpassing Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)