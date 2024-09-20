PR Sreejesh Nominated for FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year After Stellar Paris Olympics Performance

PR Sreejesh, the former goalkeeper for the Indian men's hockey team, has been nominated for the prestigious FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024. This recognition comes after his standout performance at the Paris Olympics, his final international tournament, where his exceptional skill and resilience led India to a historic Bronze medal, marking back-to-back Olympic successes for the first time since 1972.

Sreejesh expressed his excitement and pride over the nomination, stating, "I am deeply honoured to be nominated for the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award. It's a special recognition for me, especially as I conclude my journey in international hockey. The Paris Olympics was an emotional and unforgettable experience, and this nomination serves as a reminder of the hard work, dedication, and passion that went into every match." His remarkable performance was particularly evident during India's intense quarterfinal match against Great Britain, where despite being reduced to 10 men, his critical saves were pivotal in securing a 4-2 victory.

The veteran goalkeeper, often referred to as the 'Great Wall of Indian Hockey,' has had a career decorated with numerous accolades, including FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 and 2022, the Arjuna Award, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, and the World Games Athlete of the Year. Representing India in over 300 matches and four Olympic Games, Sreejesh has been a central figure in India's resurgence in global hockey, and his leadership was instrumental in securing the Bronze medal in his final campaign at the Paris Olympics.

Reflecting on his career, Sreejesh expressed immense gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans, acknowledging their support throughout his 18-year-long journey in international hockey. He stated, "This nomination isn't just mine; it's for every individual who has supported me and Indian hockey over the years. It's been an incredible ride, and I'm proud to have played my part in our team's success."

