Punjab FC Triumphs Again with 2-1 Victory Over Odisha FC

Punjab FC clinched their second straight win in the Indian Super League by defeating Odisha FC 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Strikes from Nihal Sudheesh and Leon Augustine were instrumental in securing the victory and propelling Punjab to second place in the league standings.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, Punjab FC fielded an unchanged lineup. The trio of Mushaga Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, and Nihal Sudheesh led the attack, backed by midfielders Nikhil Prabhu, Filip Mrzljak, and Vinit Rai. In contrast, Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera made strategic changes, benching Ahmed Jahouh but utilizing Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, and Hugo Boumous in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Punjab took the lead in the 27th minute with a seamless one-two between Nihal Sudheesh and Filip Mrzljak, leading to a brilliant finish by Sudheesh. Despite Odisha's attempts to turn the tide with key substitutions in the second half, Punjab's defense, led by Khaimingthang Lhungdim and Abhishek Singh, held firm. Leon Augustine's 89th-minute goal secured the win, despite a late goal from Hugo Boumous for Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)