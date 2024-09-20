Left Menu

Punjab FC Triumphs Again with 2-1 Victory Over Odisha FC

Punjab FC secured their second consecutive victory in the Indian Super League, defeating Odisha FC 2-1. Goals from Nihal Sudheesh and Leon Augustine propelled Punjab to second place in the standings, while Odisha endured their second loss of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:59 IST
Punjab FC Triumphs Again with 2-1 Victory Over Odisha FC
Punjab FC players celebrating (Photo: Punjab FC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab FC clinched their second straight win in the Indian Super League by defeating Odisha FC 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Strikes from Nihal Sudheesh and Leon Augustine were instrumental in securing the victory and propelling Punjab to second place in the league standings.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, Punjab FC fielded an unchanged lineup. The trio of Mushaga Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, and Nihal Sudheesh led the attack, backed by midfielders Nikhil Prabhu, Filip Mrzljak, and Vinit Rai. In contrast, Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera made strategic changes, benching Ahmed Jahouh but utilizing Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, and Hugo Boumous in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Punjab took the lead in the 27th minute with a seamless one-two between Nihal Sudheesh and Filip Mrzljak, leading to a brilliant finish by Sudheesh. Despite Odisha's attempts to turn the tide with key substitutions in the second half, Punjab's defense, led by Khaimingthang Lhungdim and Abhishek Singh, held firm. Leon Augustine's 89th-minute goal secured the win, despite a late goal from Hugo Boumous for Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024