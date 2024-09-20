Ricky Ponting to Lead Punjab Kings as Head Coach for 2025 IPL Season

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricket captain, has taken the helm as the head coach of the Indian Premier League's Punjab Kings. His appointment, confirmed on Wednesday, will see Ponting spearheading the franchise starting with the 2025 season.

Ponting acknowledged he had been in discussions with several IPL teams. However, the unique appeal of the Punjab Kings' 'Project Punjab' ultimately attracted him. 'I was talking to a few teams, but it was 'Project Punjab' which pulled me in,' Ponting told ESPNcricinfo. 'The team hasn't had significant success and has often changed coaches, which I see as an exciting challenge.'

Punjab Kings have roped in Ponting as their third head coach in four seasons, aiming to break their playoff drought since 2014. Ponting brings a rich coaching pedigree, having led the Delhi Capitals to multiple playoff berths and the Washington Freedom to an MLC title.

Reflecting on his past roles, Ponting expressed mixed emotions about leaving Delhi Capitals after seven years but is eager to embrace this new challenge. 'I'm thrilled to return to the IPL and work with top-tier players. While leaving DC was hard, I'm aligned with Kings' vision and eager to make a difference,' he stated.

