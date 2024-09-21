Afghanistan Stuns South Africa with Historic Series Win

Afghanistan achieved a historic milestone by clinching their first series victory against a top-five ICC-ranked ODI team, securing a commanding 177-run win over South Africa in the second match. This victory also marked Afghanistan's largest margin of victory in ODI cricket, surpassing their previous 154-run win over Zimbabwe at the same venue in 2018.

Integral to Afghanistan's dominant performance were Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan. Gurbaz notched his seventh ODI century, the most by any Afghan batter in the format, supported by notable contributions from Rahmat Shah (50) and Azmatullah Omarzai (86*), the latter also recording the fastest half-century by an Afghan player in ODIs off just 32 balls.

Afghanistan tallied a formidable 311/4 in their 50 overs, marking the 10th instance they surpassed the 300-run mark in ODIs, and their sixth-highest score in the format. Rashid Khan, celebrating his 26th birthday, spearheaded the bowling attack with a stunning five-wicket haul. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, in only his third ODI, took four wickets, leading to South Africa's collapse from 73/0 to all-out for 134.

With a series whitewash in sight, Afghanistan will face South Africa in the final ODI on Sunday, 22 September. Brief Score: Afghanistan 311/4 in 50 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 105, Azmatullah Omarzai 86*, Aiden Markram 1/20) defeated South Africa 134 (Temba Bavuma 38, Tony De Zorzi 31, Rashid Khan 5/19). (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)