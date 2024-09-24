Cape Town Samp Army Sets Record with Highest Total in Zim Afro T10

In a night filled with excitement, the Cape Town Samp Army etched their name in the annals of Zim Afro T10 history by registering the highest total ever scored in the tournament. They amassed 151/4 in their 10 overs against NYS Lagos and secured a triumphant victory on Monday.

Meanwhile, Harare Bolts and Bulawayo Brave Jaguars showcased commendable all-round performances to notch up crucial wins in their respective games. The first match saw the Jo'burg Bengal Tigers crumble against Harare Bolts' disciplined bowling. Jimmy Neesham claimed three wickets, while Brandon Mavuta and Richard Gleeson picked two each, restricting the Tigers to just 90 runs. Sikandar Raza's 20 was the highest for the Tigers, but it wasn't enough. Bolts captain Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 50 steered his team across the finish line despite a few stumbles.

In the second game, Durban Wolves put up a modest 112/2 in their 10 overs, thanks to an undefeated 55 from Will Smeed and 38 from Mark Chapman. However, Bulawayo Brave Jaguars chased the target in a nail-biting finish, with Laurie Evans and Nick Hobson making pivotal contributions. Finally, Cape Town Samp Army's Dawid Malan and Rohan Mustafa's exceptional batting helped set a record total, which NYS Lagos could not surpass despite a valiant effort from Thisara Perera.

