Australia Seeks Redemption Against All Blacks in Crucial Rugby Championship Clash

Australia needs a much better start to compete with the All Blacks in the final round of the Rugby Championship in Wellington. After trailing by 28-14 at halftime in the first test, they staged a second-half comeback but lost by three points. Lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto emphasized the need for a strong start and capitalizing on opportunities.

Australia must make a better start if they hope to beat the All Blacks in the final round of the Rugby Championship in Wellington this weekend, said lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto on Tuesday. The Wallabies gave up four tries in the first 25 minutes and trailed 28-14 at halftime in the first test against their neighbours in Sydney last Saturday before battling back in the second half to lose by only three points.

Salakaia-Loto, returning from injury, played a key role in the fightback with a barnstorming performance off the bench and is likely to start in the second row this Saturday. 'We weren't happy at the weekend and we want a result this weekend but we understand that there's a process to that, so we've got to take it day-by-day and keep sharpening the axe,' he told reporters in the New Zealand capital.

According to Salakaia-Loto, the Wallabies must start well and seize opportunities against formidable teams like the All Blacks, South Africa, and Argentina. 'We definitely can't be giving up 28 points in the first half,' he added. The All Blacks haven't secured a test win at Wellington Regional Stadium in their last five attempts, but Salakaia-Loto remains cautious. 'It's the All Blacks at home in New Zealand, and it's always going to be a tough match,' he concluded.

