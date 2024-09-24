India-Germany Hockey Showdown Set for October

The Indian men's hockey team is set to compete against Germany in a two-match series at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23 and 24, as announced by Hockey India on Tuesday.

The last confrontation between the two teams occurred in the Paris Olympics semi-final, where Germany emerged victorious with a 3-2 margin. India secured the bronze medal at the Olympics by defeating Spain in the third place play-offs.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed excitement, stating, "This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "The India-Germany hockey rivalry has always been thrilling. Our players are eager to compete against such a good side, and this series will offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of future international tournaments."

German Hockey Federation President Henning Fastrich expressed enthusiasm, saying, "India has always been a special place for hockey, and our team is excited to play in front of passionate Indian hockey fans. This series will be a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the sporting ties between Germany and India while offering both teams a competitive platform to prepare for upcoming global events."

