Left Menu

India-Germany Hockey Showdown Set for October

The Indian men's hockey team will face Germany in a two-match series at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23 and 24. This eagerly anticipated contest follows their last encounter in the Paris Olympics semi-final. Both nations aim to showcase world-class hockey and strengthen bilateral ties through this rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:13 IST
India-Germany Hockey Showdown Set for October
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's hockey team is set to compete against Germany in a two-match series at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 23 and 24, as announced by Hockey India on Tuesday.

The last confrontation between the two teams occurred in the Paris Olympics semi-final, where Germany emerged victorious with a 3-2 margin. India secured the bronze medal at the Olympics by defeating Spain in the third place play-offs.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed excitement, stating, "This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "The India-Germany hockey rivalry has always been thrilling. Our players are eager to compete against such a good side, and this series will offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of future international tournaments."

German Hockey Federation President Henning Fastrich expressed enthusiasm, saying, "India has always been a special place for hockey, and our team is excited to play in front of passionate Indian hockey fans. This series will be a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the sporting ties between Germany and India while offering both teams a competitive platform to prepare for upcoming global events."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024