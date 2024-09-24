Left Menu

Liverpool's New Era: Coach Slot Gains Trust of Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool coach Arne Slot expressed gratitude for the trust shown by Trent Alexander-Arnold as he steps into the shoes of former manager Juergen Klopp. Slot aims to field a strong team in their upcoming League Cup match against West Ham, despite challenges with player injuries and recent fixture congestion.

Updated: 24-09-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:28 IST
Liverpool coach Arne Slot has expressed gratitude for the trust extended by long-time club member Trent Alexander-Arnold as the team transitions post-Juergen Klopp. Alexander-Arnold, who has played 231 Premier League games for Liverpool, praised Slot's coaching, welcoming constructive criticism from the Dutchman.

Slot reflected on Klopp's legacy and the impact of his departure, stating, 'It's not always easy to come in and replace a manager like Klopp.' He emphasized the importance of hearing positive feedback from Alexander-Arnold. This comes ahead of Liverpool's League Cup third-round match against West Ham United.

Looking ahead to the match, Slot stressed the importance of fielding a robust squad. However, squad rotation is necessitated by recent fixtures, including a Champions League win against AC Milan and a Premier League victory over Bournemouth. Goalkeeper Alisson is sidelined with a muscle issue, so Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher will step in. Additionally, Federico Chiesa, recently acquired from Juventus, is fit to start but not for a full match.

