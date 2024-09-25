Left Menu

Neymar's Delayed Comeback: Al-Hilal Coach Reveals Timeline Concerns

Neymar, who joined Al-Hilal in August 2023, is not ready for a return to play following knee surgery. Despite returning to training, Coach Jorge Jesus has not provided a specific return date and highlighted January for a potential comeback. Neymar may participate in the AFC Champions League due to no foreign player restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:35 IST
Neymar's Delayed Comeback: Al-Hilal Coach Reveals Timeline Concerns
Neymar
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Neymar remains sidelined for Al-Hilal as the club's head coach, Jorge Jesus, confirmed that the Brazilian star is not ready for an imminent return. Neymar, who signed with the Saudi Arabian team in August 2023, had surgery on his knee in October after sustaining injuries during international duty, limiting him to just five games.

The 32-year-old rejoined training in July, sparking speculation about his comeback. However, Jesus has tempered expectations, indicating that a more accurate timeline will be assessed in January. 'Neymar is an important player for Al-Hilal and the league in general,' Jesus stated. 'I can't specify a date as to when he will return but we will look at the situation in January.'

Neymar, whose two-year contract with Al-Hilal ends next August, could be available for selection in the AFC Champions League, where there are no restrictions on the number of foreign players. In his absence, Marcos Leonardo, acquired from Benfica, has taken Neymar's spot for the first half of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024