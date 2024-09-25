Neymar's Delayed Comeback: Al-Hilal Coach Reveals Timeline Concerns

Neymar remains sidelined for Al-Hilal as the club's head coach, Jorge Jesus, confirmed that the Brazilian star is not ready for an imminent return. Neymar, who signed with the Saudi Arabian team in August 2023, had surgery on his knee in October after sustaining injuries during international duty, limiting him to just five games.

The 32-year-old rejoined training in July, sparking speculation about his comeback. However, Jesus has tempered expectations, indicating that a more accurate timeline will be assessed in January. 'Neymar is an important player for Al-Hilal and the league in general,' Jesus stated. 'I can't specify a date as to when he will return but we will look at the situation in January.'

Neymar, whose two-year contract with Al-Hilal ends next August, could be available for selection in the AFC Champions League, where there are no restrictions on the number of foreign players. In his absence, Marcos Leonardo, acquired from Benfica, has taken Neymar's spot for the first half of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)