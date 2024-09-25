France Denies Match-Fixing Allegations After Futsal World Cup Loss to Iran
France has refuted allegations of match-fixing following their 4-1 defeat by Iran in the Futsal World Cup. Despite the controversy, both teams had already secured spots in the last 16. The outcome has led to a softer draw for France. FIFA has acknowledged receiving complaints but has not commented further.
France dismissed allegations of match-fixing after a 4-1 defeat by Iran during the Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan, a result that sent them into an easier part of the draw.
Following a dull first half, Iran took control after France conceded a weak goal in the second half, leading to widespread complaints from other teams. A FIFA spokesperson confirmed the organization is aware of the complaints but declined to comment further.
Both teams had already secured a spot in the last 16, with France now set to face Thailand. The French Football Federation has not yet commented on the matter.
High-profile figures in the sport condemned the match proceedings, with Thailand's coach labeling it a 'disgrace.' France's coach defended the tactics, citing concerns over potential bookings and injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Iran
- match-fixing
- Futsal World Cup
- FIFA
- complaints
- draw
- last 16
- controversy
- sports scandal
ALSO READ
Historic Papal Mass Draws Unprecedented Crowd in East Timor
Pope Francis' Historic Mass in East Timor Draws 600,000
Pope Francis Draws Record-Breaking Crowd in East Timor Mass
Pulisic Reflects on Draw as U.S. Soccer Enters Pochettino Era
World Cup Qualifiers: Asia's Dramatic Night of Upsets and Draws