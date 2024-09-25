France Denies Match-Fixing Allegations After Futsal World Cup Loss to Iran

France dismissed allegations of match-fixing after a 4-1 defeat by Iran during the Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan, a result that sent them into an easier part of the draw.

Following a dull first half, Iran took control after France conceded a weak goal in the second half, leading to widespread complaints from other teams. A FIFA spokesperson confirmed the organization is aware of the complaints but declined to comment further.

Both teams had already secured a spot in the last 16, with France now set to face Thailand. The French Football Federation has not yet commented on the matter.

High-profile figures in the sport condemned the match proceedings, with Thailand's coach labeling it a 'disgrace.' France's coach defended the tactics, citing concerns over potential bookings and injuries.

