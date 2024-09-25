Lazio Fans Banned from Europa League Match After Weapon Seizure

German police have banned several Lazio supporters from attending Thursday's Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv in Hamburg after seizing weapons from them. The club and police confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

The fans were intercepted by law enforcement as they tried to evade a police escort near Hamburg's town hall. Riot officers conducted searches, confiscating several knives and other items.

Lazio mentioned in a statement that these fans were barred from the stadium, though no arrests were made. Around 60 fans spent the night in police cells. The match is being held in Hamburg due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

