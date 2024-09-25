Leander Paes Urges Tennis Fraternity to Foster Grassroots Talent for India's Olympic Dream

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes has stated that it will take India at least a decade to produce another Grand Slam champion. Paes emphasized that the focus should be on grassroots talent and a robust feeder system.

Speaking at the Tennis Premier League (TPL) auctions, Paes elaborated on the importance of nurturing young talent, especially from rural areas, to transform India into a sports superpower. He stressed the need for former players and governance to work together in identifying and nurturing this talent.

Paes, recently inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame, believes this approach will also help India in its aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics and finish in the top 10 of the medals tally. He called for inclusivity and dialogue to resolve any differences in the sports fraternity, highlighting the success of young athletes like Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

(With inputs from agencies.)