Lazio Fans Banned from Europa League Match After Weapon Confiscation

Several Lazio supporters have been banned from attending their Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv in Hamburg after German police seized weapons from them, according to the club and police on Wednesday.

The fans were intercepted after attempting to avoid a police escort near the city's town hall and were subsequently searched by riot officers. In a statement, Lazio confirmed that several fans were apprehended and barred from accessing the stadium for Wednesday's match; however, no arrests took place.

Hamburg police reported that several knives and other items were confiscated, resulting in around 60 fans of the Italian team spending the night in cells. The match is being held in Hamburg due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a related incident in March, an Italian fan was arrested in Munich for performing an Adolf Hitler salute before a Lazio match against Bayern Munich.

