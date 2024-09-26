Caitlin Clark: The Rising Star of WNBA's Future

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reflected on her record-breaking rookie season, which ended in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. The Rookie of the Year led the Fever to their first postseason appearance since 2016, but they were defeated 87-81 by the Connecticut Sun. Clark assured fans of bigger things to come, saying, 'I feel like I'm just scratching the surface.'

Clark took time to adapt but quickly gelled with teammates, including two-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell and last year's Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston. She broke the single-season assists record with 337, set the rookie scoring record with 769 points, and became the first WNBA rookie to score a triple-double in July.

The Fever's final regular-season game drew a WNBA record crowd of 20,711, and viewership numbers soared, largely due to the 'Clark effect.' However, unlike many players, Clark appears unlikely to play overseas during the off-season, opting instead to enjoy some time off and reflect on her incredible year.

(With inputs from agencies.)