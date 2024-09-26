Left Menu

Australia's Young Guns Ready to Shine in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy anticipates an exciting ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE with young talents poised to make their mark. The tournament kicks off on October 3, and Australia faces Sri Lanka on October 5 in Sharjah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:41 IST
Alyssa Healy in action. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
Australian skipper Alyssa Healy is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, highlighting the excitement surrounding a squad brimming with young talent. The tournament is set to begin on October 3.

The defending champions, Australia, will start their campaign against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 5. Healy is confident that the newcomers will uphold the team's legacy, now under her leadership following the retirement of Meg Lanning.

Australia faces the dual challenges of adapting to new conditions in the UAE and integrating a younger squad. Despite this, Healy expressed confidence in their readiness, emphasizing the depth and quality of their batting lineup. She singled out Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield as players to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

