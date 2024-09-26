Australia's Young Guns Ready to Shine in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, highlighting the excitement surrounding a squad brimming with young talent. The tournament is set to begin on October 3.

The defending champions, Australia, will start their campaign against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on October 5. Healy is confident that the newcomers will uphold the team's legacy, now under her leadership following the retirement of Meg Lanning.

Australia faces the dual challenges of adapting to new conditions in the UAE and integrating a younger squad. Despite this, Healy expressed confidence in their readiness, emphasizing the depth and quality of their batting lineup. She singled out Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield as players to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)