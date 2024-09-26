Spike in Soccer-Related Arrests in England and Wales

Soccer-related arrests are on the rise in England and Wales, according to a UK government announcement made on Thursday. For the third consecutive year, the highest number of cases occurred at West Ham United matches.

The Home Office data revealed 2,584 football-related arrests during the 2023-24 season, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. The government's report indicated that the surge in arrests was primarily due to the possession of class-A drugs and activities surrounding this year's European Championship in Germany.

The arrest rate during the season stood at 5.5 per 100,000 attendees across various tiers of English and Welsh soccer, including men's and women's leagues. Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the UK's lead for soccer policing, emphasized that though the majority of fans are law-abiding, the authorities will continue to work collaboratively to hold the offenders accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)