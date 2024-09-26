Left Menu

Spike in Soccer-Related Arrests in England and Wales

Arrests related to soccer in England and Wales increased by 14% in the 2023-24 season, with West Ham United recording the highest number. The majority of arrests were for public disorder and possession of class-A drugs. Other incidents included missile throwing, use of pyrotechnics, and hate crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:50 IST
Spike in Soccer-Related Arrests in England and Wales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Soccer-related arrests are on the rise in England and Wales, according to a UK government announcement made on Thursday. For the third consecutive year, the highest number of cases occurred at West Ham United matches.

The Home Office data revealed 2,584 football-related arrests during the 2023-24 season, marking a 14% increase from the previous year. The government's report indicated that the surge in arrests was primarily due to the possession of class-A drugs and activities surrounding this year's European Championship in Germany.

The arrest rate during the season stood at 5.5 per 100,000 attendees across various tiers of English and Welsh soccer, including men's and women's leagues. Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the UK's lead for soccer policing, emphasized that though the majority of fans are law-abiding, the authorities will continue to work collaboratively to hold the offenders accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024