Spanish Court Suspends Fan for Racial Abuse of Soccer Players

A Spanish court has delivered a one-year suspended sentence to a soccer fan for racially abusing Vinícius Júnior and Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze, according to Real Madrid. The incidents took place at Mallorca's stadium in early 2023. The court also banned the offender from attending any games organized by the Spanish league or Football Federation for three years.

The one-year prison sentence was suspended after the defendant showed remorse, apologized in a letter, and completed an anti-discrimination program, Real Madrid added. The press office for the courts of the Balearic Islands could not immediately provide the court's decision when contacted by The Associated Press.

Vinícius, a forward for Brazil, has faced repeated racial abuse in and outside Spanish soccer stadiums. He has recently suggested that Spain should not host the 2030 World Cup if such issues persist. In an unrelated case, three Valencia supporters received eight-month prison sentences in June for racist chants against Vinícius, marking the first convictions for racism in professional soccer in Spain.

