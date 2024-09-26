Shafali Verma Looks to Rohit Sharma for Powerplay Inspiration Ahead of T20 Women's World Cup

In the lead-up to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Indian cricketer Shafali Verma revealed that she admires skipper Rohit Sharma's powerplay batting tactics. Speaking on Thursday, Shafali noted Sharma's memorable innings as her template for success.

The Indian women's team has departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the tournament which begins on October 3. Shafali, who has impressive stats in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, commended Sharma's prowess in utilizing the powerplay during limited-overs matches. She highlighted Rohit's performance in past World Cups as particularly inspiring.

India's T20 World Cup preparation has seen ups and downs; the team faced losses against Australia and England but secured wins against Bangladesh. In the upcoming tournament, India will kick off its campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at Dubai International Stadium, following warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)