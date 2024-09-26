Left Menu

Shafali Verma Looks to Rohit Sharma for Powerplay Inspiration Ahead of T20 Women's World Cup

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma draws inspiration from Rohit Sharma's powerplay batting as the Indian women's team prepares for the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. With mixed results in recent matches, India aims for a strong start in the tournament against New Zealand on October 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:37 IST
Shafali Verma Looks to Rohit Sharma for Powerplay Inspiration Ahead of T20 Women's World Cup
Shafali Verma (Photo- Shafali Verma Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Indian cricketer Shafali Verma revealed that she admires skipper Rohit Sharma's powerplay batting tactics. Speaking on Thursday, Shafali noted Sharma's memorable innings as her template for success.

The Indian women's team has departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the tournament which begins on October 3. Shafali, who has impressive stats in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, commended Sharma's prowess in utilizing the powerplay during limited-overs matches. She highlighted Rohit's performance in past World Cups as particularly inspiring.

India's T20 World Cup preparation has seen ups and downs; the team faced losses against Australia and England but secured wins against Bangladesh. In the upcoming tournament, India will kick off its campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at Dubai International Stadium, following warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024