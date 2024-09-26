Left Menu

Preston's Osmajic Charged for Allegedly Biting Opponent

Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic has been accused of biting Blackburn Rovers' Owen Beck during a Championship match. The altercation followed Beck's red card for a foul on Duane Holmes. The FA has charged Osmajic with violent conduct, drawing parallels to the 2013 Luis Suarez biting incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:08 IST
Preston's Osmajic Charged for Allegedly Biting Opponent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic faces serious accusations after allegedly biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck on the neck during their Championship clash on Sunday. The Football Association (FA) announced the charge on Thursday, stating that the incident took place after a confrontation between the two players.

The altercation was sparked when Beck, who is on loan from Liverpool, was sent off for kicking out at Preston's Duane Holmes late in the goalless draw. Osmajic was seen getting close to Beck's neck and received a yellow card for his actions. The FA's statement noted, 'It's alleged that the forward committed an act of violent conduct by biting an opponent around the 87th minute.'

Osmajic has until Monday to respond to the charge. This incident draws parallels to the infamous case in 2013 when Luis Suarez was banned for 10 matches after biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

