Left Menu

Top Athletes Gear Up for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023

Elite runners, including Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegai and former world record holder Peres Jepchirchir, will compete at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 20. Other notable participants include Sanjivani Jadhav and Abhishek Pal. The prestigious event will offer a prize of USD 260,000 and start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:08 IST
Top Athletes Gear Up for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Elite runners, including Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegai and former world record holder Peres Jepchirchir, are expected to headline the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 20.

Cheptegai, holding world records in the 5,000m and 10,000m races, will return to India, where he made his international debut.

Jepchirchir, a three-time world half-marathon champion, leads the women's action, with Sanjivani Jadhav and defending champion Abhishek Pal among other top-tier competitors. The event will start at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with prize money of USD 260,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024