Top Athletes Gear Up for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023
Elite runners, including Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegai and former world record holder Peres Jepchirchir, will compete at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 20. Other notable participants include Sanjivani Jadhav and Abhishek Pal. The prestigious event will offer a prize of USD 260,000 and start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:08 IST
Elite runners, including Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegai and former world record holder Peres Jepchirchir, are expected to headline the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 20.
Cheptegai, holding world records in the 5,000m and 10,000m races, will return to India, where he made his international debut.
Jepchirchir, a three-time world half-marathon champion, leads the women's action, with Sanjivani Jadhav and defending champion Abhishek Pal among other top-tier competitors. The event will start at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with prize money of USD 260,000.
