Top Athletes Gear Up for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023

Elite runners, including Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegai and former world record holder Peres Jepchirchir, are expected to headline the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 20.

Cheptegai, holding world records in the 5,000m and 10,000m races, will return to India, where he made his international debut.

Jepchirchir, a three-time world half-marathon champion, leads the women's action, with Sanjivani Jadhav and defending champion Abhishek Pal among other top-tier competitors. The event will start at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with prize money of USD 260,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)