Running for Unity: The Border Marathon 2025

The Border Security Force organized the 'Bordermen Marathon 2025' in Amritsar to promote fitness and unity. Flagged off by DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary, the event featured various race categories and drew participants from police and military forces, civilians, and international athletes. Winners were celebrated in a ceremony at Attari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:52 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) hosted the 'Bordermen Marathon 2025' on Sunday, aiming to engage local residents and encourage fitness across generations. The event took place in Amritsar and included participants from various backgrounds.

Flagged off by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, the marathon featured full, half, and 10-kilometer race categories. The theme, 'Hand in Hand with Border Population,' emphasized unity and cooperation.

BSF organizes the marathon annually to foster fitness habits, particularly among youth, as a preventative measure against drug use. The run concluded at the Attari check post, where winners received medals and certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

