Bodo/Glimt's 30-Second Bus Ride: Quirky UEFA Requirement

Bodo/Glimt players are accustomed to a short, leisurely stroll to their home stadium. However, for Europa League matches, UEFA rules necessitate a peculiar 30-second bus ride.

The Norwegian team complies by gathering 220 meters from the stadium and boarding a bus for the brief journey. 'UEFA wants us to arrive together, that's why we do it like this,' manager Truls Bjerke explained to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Despite the unusual requirement, players like winger Jens Petter Hauge remain unfazed, noting that the rules don't apply post-game, allowing them to walk home.

(With inputs from agencies.)