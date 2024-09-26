Left Menu

Bodo/Glimt's 30-Second Bus Ride: Quirky UEFA Requirement

Bodo/Glimt players, who usually stroll to their home stadium, must board a bus for a 30-second ride to comply with UEFA rules during Europa League matches. Despite living nearby, the team adheres to this regulation, and players still walk home post-game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:11 IST
Bodo/Glimt's 30-Second Bus Ride: Quirky UEFA Requirement

Bodo/Glimt players are accustomed to a short, leisurely stroll to their home stadium. However, for Europa League matches, UEFA rules necessitate a peculiar 30-second bus ride.

The Norwegian team complies by gathering 220 meters from the stadium and boarding a bus for the brief journey. 'UEFA wants us to arrive together, that's why we do it like this,' manager Truls Bjerke explained to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Despite the unusual requirement, players like winger Jens Petter Hauge remain unfazed, noting that the rules don't apply post-game, allowing them to walk home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024