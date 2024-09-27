Sri Lanka Commands the Pitch: Strong Lead in Second Test Against New Zealand

Sri Lanka lost captain Dhananjaya de Silva just before the lunch break on Friday, yet held a commanding position in the second Test against New Zealand with a score of 402 for five on Day 2.

Glenn Phillips took both morning session wickets, dismissing Angelo Mathews and de Silva in similar fashion. Both batsmen were caught after attempting top-edged sweeps against the off-spinner. Kamindu Mendis stood unbeaten at 93 runs by the lunch interval, seven runs away from his fifth test century. Mendis had earlier shared a 107-run partnership with Mathews and a 74-run stand with de Silva.

Sri Lanka leads the two-match series following a 63-run win in the first Test, with the team showcasing dominance in the second Test as well, highlighted by Dinesh Chandimal's 16th century, bringing the hosts to 306 for three on Day 1.

