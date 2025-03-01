Left Menu

Glenn Phillips Eyes Victory Despite Dubai Advantage for India

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips expresses confidence in adapting to the varying pitches at the Champions Trophy, despite India’s familiarity with Dubai. Both teams are unbeaten and secured a semi-final spot before their clash to top Group A, crucial for tournament momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:19 IST
Glenn Phillips Eyes Victory Despite Dubai Advantage for India
Glenn Phillips

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips voiced confidence on Saturday about the Black Caps' ability to adapt to the surface in their upcoming Champions Trophy group match against India in Dubai. India holds an advantage due to their familiarity with the pitch, having played all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium. A neutral location was chosen after India refused to play in Pakistan due to political tensions.

New Zealand, assigned different venues for their group matches, secured victories against Pakistan in Karachi and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Both teams remain unbeaten, ensuring a spot in the semi-finals. Sunday's match is crucial to determine the Group A leader and their semi-final opponent.

Phillips stated, "For us, there's no focus on anything like that. A tournament draw is as it is, and we maintain a no excuses mindset." He added New Zealand's experience with varying surfaces in Pakistan has left them well-prepared for any challenge. The match will help build momentum, vital for their tournament journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025