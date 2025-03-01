Glenn Phillips Eyes Victory Despite Dubai Advantage for India

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips voiced confidence on Saturday about the Black Caps' ability to adapt to the surface in their upcoming Champions Trophy group match against India in Dubai. India holds an advantage due to their familiarity with the pitch, having played all their matches at the Dubai International Stadium. A neutral location was chosen after India refused to play in Pakistan due to political tensions.

New Zealand, assigned different venues for their group matches, secured victories against Pakistan in Karachi and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Both teams remain unbeaten, ensuring a spot in the semi-finals. Sunday's match is crucial to determine the Group A leader and their semi-final opponent.

Phillips stated, "For us, there's no focus on anything like that. A tournament draw is as it is, and we maintain a no excuses mindset." He added New Zealand's experience with varying surfaces in Pakistan has left them well-prepared for any challenge. The match will help build momentum, vital for their tournament journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)