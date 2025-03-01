Glenn Phillips Praises Virat Kohli Ahead of Milestone 300th ODI
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips commended Virat Kohli ahead of his 300th ODI game. Kohli, nearing another career milestone, has been inspiring for future cricketers. Despite recent form setbacks, Kohli's performance against Pakistan revived faith. With 14,085 runs in 299 ODIs, his legacy remains strong and influential.
As Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli approaches his landmark 300th ODI appearance, New Zealand's multifaceted cricketer Glenn Phillips has lauded the iconic batsman for his impactful legacy and unmatched contributions to the sport.
Kohli is poised to become only the seventh Indian player to reach this milestone if selected for the decisive group stage clash against New Zealand in Dubai this Sunday.
Phillips, known for his athleticism, praised Kohli for inspiring young cricketers globally, noting his relentless work ethic and the enduring legacy he will leave in the sport. Kohli's recent form has been scrutinized, yet his performance against Pakistan suggests a promising revival. In his ODI career, Kohli has amassed 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, including 51 centuries.
