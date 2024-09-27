Left Menu

Munsey's Record Century Leads Harare Bolts to Historic Win

George Munsey's explosive century at the Zim Afro T10 helped the Harare Bolts set a record total, leading to a decisive win over Durban Wolves. Other standout performances included victories for Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers and NYS Lagos, who both secured important wins on Day 6 of the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:15 IST
George Munsey (Photo: Zim Afro T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

George Munsey showcased an extraordinary performance at the Harare Sports Club on Day 6 of the Zim Afro T10's second season. Munsey scored the competition's first-ever century, aiding the Harare Bolts in setting a record total and eliminating the Durban Wolves. Following that, Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers and NYS Lagos clinched victories over Bulawayo Brave Jaguars and Cape Town Samp Army, respectively.

Batting first, Harare Bolts capitalized on favorable conditions. Lahiru Milantha and Janishka Perera provided a brisk start before Munsey took command. The Scottish batsman, known for his powerful hitting, remained unbeaten with a spectacular 38-ball century. Munsey hit 10 sixes and six fours, propelling Bolts to a record 173/2 in 10 overs. In reply, Wolves had a promising start, but the Bolts' bowlers, led by Richard Gleeson, restricted them, securing a 54-run victory.

In the day's second match, Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers put on a batting clinic. Hazratullah Zazai and captain Sikandar Raza shared an undefeated 108-run partnership, leading their team to 128/2. The Bulawayo Brave Jaguars struggled, with David Warner's side restricted to 91/9, giving the Tigers a 37-run triumph. The final game saw NYS Lagos openers, Rassie van der Dussen and Avishka Fernando, amass 133/2. Despite Cape Town Samp Army's efforts, NYS Lagos claimed a 42-run win and advanced to the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

