Barcelona Banned Over Racism: UEFA Sanctions Team
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has banned Barcelona from selling tickets to fans for their next away Champions League game due to discriminatory conduct during a match against Monaco. The sanction will be enforced on November 6 when Barcelona faces Red Star Belgrade. A fine of 10,000 euros has also been levied.
The disciplinary sanction will apply on November 6 when Barcelona plays at Red Star Belgrade.
UEFA did not specify details of the misconduct during a 2-1 loss at Monaco last week in the teams' opening game in the new format Champions League opening phase.
The ticket sales ban activated a probationary sanction UEFA ordered for Barcelona last season. In April, fans made Nazi salutes at Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League game.
UEFA said its disciplinary judges also fined Barcelona 10,000 euros (USD 11,000) and ordered a new probationary sanction for a repeat offence in the next year. That will activate another ticket sales ban for one away game in a European competition.
