Freya Kemp Gears Up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup in UAE

As the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) approaches, England all-rounder Freya Kemp has spoken about her feelings of missing the previous edition in South Africa. The 2024 tournament kicks off at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 3, with the final slated for Dubai International Stadium on October 20.

"I was gutted to miss out on the World Cup and it was something I had to deal with," Kemp told the ICC. She emphasized that her recovery required immense mental toughness and trust. "It's very hard, there's no beating around the bush. It's very hard to trust your body and I'm just trying to break that cycle. I have to trust it and the people around me."

Kemp praised England's sports science and medicine team for playing a crucial role in her comeback, during which she has participated in three ODIs and four T20Is this season. Her workload has been meticulously managed, positioning her as a key player for the upcoming event.

"I'm just thankful for all the people around me, my family, friends, teammates, and the support staff. I couldn't do it without them and they're all part of this journey," Kemp added. Partnered with Lauren Bell as one of the squad's two pacers, Kemp's role will be to secure early wickets as a new-ball bowler or first change.

With preparations underway, Kemp is focused on adapting to UAE conditions. "Dubai and Sharjah can be quite different as venues. They have similarities but also differences. It's about getting used to those, adapting quickly, and communicating well as a team. We want to play to our strengths and put our own spin on it. I just want to be there when the team needs me and make an impact," she said. (ANI)

