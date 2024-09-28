Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Heavy rain delayed the start of action on day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium on Saturday.

On the rain-curtailed opening day, Bangladesh reached 107 for 3 in their first innings, with India pacer Akash Deep taking two wickets.

A morning drizzle turned into heavy rain on Saturday, raising the possibility of no play until the final session. Both teams, along with former players Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik, who are on the commentary panel, left the venue due to the weather conditions.

The start of the match was also delayed on Friday due to a wet outfield from overnight rain. India leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)