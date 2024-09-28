Left Menu

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium faced significant delays due to heavy rain. Play was disrupted on both Friday and Saturday, with only 35 overs bowled on the opening day. India leads the series having won the first Test in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 28-09-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 09:30 IST
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rain delayed the start of action on day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium on Saturday.

On the rain-curtailed opening day, Bangladesh reached 107 for 3 in their first innings, with India pacer Akash Deep taking two wickets.

A morning drizzle turned into heavy rain on Saturday, raising the possibility of no play until the final session. Both teams, along with former players Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik, who are on the commentary panel, left the venue due to the weather conditions.

The start of the match was also delayed on Friday due to a wet outfield from overnight rain. India leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024