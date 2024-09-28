Left Menu

Nicholas Pooran Breaks T20s Run-Scoring World Record in CPL 2024

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies set a new world record for most runs in T20s within a calendar year during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024. He surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan's previous record, delivering notable performances across various leagues and international matches this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:13 IST
Nicholas Pooran Breaks T20s Run-Scoring World Record in CPL 2024
Nicholas Pooran. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran shattered the world record for most runs in T20s within a calendar year on Friday, surpassing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. This historic feat was achieved during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals.

During the game, Pooran showcased his consistent form by scoring 27 runs off just 15 balls, featuring four boundaries and a six. This brisk knock, coupled with contributions from Kieron Pollard, Keacy Carty, and Andre Russell, propelled his team to a total of 175/7, which they defended successfully against Barbados, restricting them to 145/9.

Pooran's remarkable year has seen him amass 2,059 runs in 66 matches with an average of 42.02 and a strike rate of 160.85. He has made impactful performances in major T20 leagues globally, including the Indian Premier League, T20 World Cup, International League T20 in UAE, and others, where he consistently ranks among the top scorers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024