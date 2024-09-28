Nicholas Pooran Breaks T20s Run-Scoring World Record in CPL 2024

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran shattered the world record for most runs in T20s within a calendar year on Friday, surpassing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. This historic feat was achieved during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals.

During the game, Pooran showcased his consistent form by scoring 27 runs off just 15 balls, featuring four boundaries and a six. This brisk knock, coupled with contributions from Kieron Pollard, Keacy Carty, and Andre Russell, propelled his team to a total of 175/7, which they defended successfully against Barbados, restricting them to 145/9.

Pooran's remarkable year has seen him amass 2,059 runs in 66 matches with an average of 42.02 and a strike rate of 160.85. He has made impactful performances in major T20 leagues globally, including the Indian Premier League, T20 World Cup, International League T20 in UAE, and others, where he consistently ranks among the top scorers.

