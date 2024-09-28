NorthEast United FC Seeks Redemption Against Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League Clash

NorthEast United FC is set to redeem itself after a recent loss, as they prepare to host Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League showdown at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday.

The Highlanders started their season positively with a 1-0 win against Mohammedan FC but faltered in a 2-3 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the next match. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters come into this fixture on the heels of a 2-1 victory over East Bengal FC.

Historically, in their previous 20 ISL encounters, NorthEast United has won five games, while Kerala Blasters have claimed victory eight times, and seven matches have ended in a draw.

NorthEast United has a track record of clean sheets at home, including a 3-0 win over Odisha FC and a 2-0 victory against Kerala Blasters. However, the team has yet to achieve three consecutive clean sheets at home in the ISL, making this match crucial for them.

''I'm really happy and proud of my players because we've shown growth,'' said NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali. ''We need to improve in many areas, and we'll keep working hard. Now, we have another final against KBFC, and we'll focus on the next game.''

Kerala Blasters have a favorable record against NorthEast United, with three wins and two draws in their last six encounters. Their aerial prowess is notable, with five headed goals this season, a factor the hosts will need to watch closely.

In their previous match, substitute Kwame Peprah scored the winner against East Bengal FC. Significantly, 14 goals in the competition have been netted after the 85th minute, highlighting the intense competition.

''Our win against EBFC was due to both a strong starting line-up and an excellent finishing line-up,'' said Kerala Blasters head coach Mikael Stahre. ''Goals are increasingly being scored in the closing minutes of matches. The line-up in the final moments is just as crucial as the start.''

