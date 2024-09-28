Musheer Khan Injured in Road Accident, Out of Irani Cup

Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan, younger brother of Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan, sustained a neck fracture in a road accident on the outskirts of Lucknow, ESPNcricinfo reported. Musheer was en route from Azamgarh to Lucknow for the Irani Cup, set to start on October 1. The injury makes his participation improbable for this game and the initial rounds of the Ranji Trophy.

A statement by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday confirmed that Musheer is stable, conscious, and well-oriented, deeming him 'out of danger' according to the hospital where he was admitted.

The incident took place when Musheer's SUV collided with a median and overturned. He was traveling with his father and two others. Upon medical clearance, Musheer will be flown to Mumbai for further evaluation and treatment. Both BCCI and MCA are closely monitoring his progress to ensure he receives top-tier medical care.

Musheer was set to participate in the Irani Cup fixture at the Ekana Stadium and represent Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai. The accident is a major setback for the player, who has had an impressive start to his first-class career with three centuries and a double century last season. His brother, Sarfaraz Khan, has been released from the India Test squad in Kanpur to play in the Irani Cup, pending his non-selection in India's playing XI against Bangladesh.

MCA has yet to announce a replacement for Musheer in the Irani squad, which is currently led by Ajinkya Rahane.

(With inputs from agencies.)