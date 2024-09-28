Power Struggle Intensifies Within Indian Olympic Association

The power struggle within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) escalated when a dozen Executive Council members accused IOA President PT Usha of autocratic leadership in a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey.

During a contentious meeting on Thursday, Usha dismissed the council's appeal to remove CEO Raghuram Iyer. The EC members, in their letter to Poivey, demanded democratic governance and proposed re-advertising the CEO position to appoint a new candidate collectively within two months.

Usha defended her actions, stating that Iyer's appointment adhered to the IOA constitution. She argued that the current conflict jeopardizes India's chances of bidding for the 2036 Olympics, emphasizing the need to maintain professionalism in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)