Left Menu

Power Struggle Intensifies Within Indian Olympic Association

A heated dispute between PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and its Executive Council members has worsened. The council members accused Usha of autocratic leadership and demanded the removal of CEO Raghuram Iyer. Usha defended her actions, warning that the conflict could harm India's bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:28 IST
Power Struggle Intensifies Within Indian Olympic Association
feud
  • Country:
  • India

The power struggle within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) escalated when a dozen Executive Council members accused IOA President PT Usha of autocratic leadership in a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey.

During a contentious meeting on Thursday, Usha dismissed the council's appeal to remove CEO Raghuram Iyer. The EC members, in their letter to Poivey, demanded democratic governance and proposed re-advertising the CEO position to appoint a new candidate collectively within two months.

Usha defended her actions, stating that Iyer's appointment adhered to the IOA constitution. She argued that the current conflict jeopardizes India's chances of bidding for the 2036 Olympics, emphasizing the need to maintain professionalism in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024