Shubhankar Sharma's Resilience Shines at Acciona Open de Espana

India's Shubhankar Sharma showcased remarkable resilience in the second round of the 2024 Acciona Open de Espana, carding a 1-under 70 to secure a place tied-57th.

Despite a 3-over 74 on the first day, Sharma recorded three birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on day two, taking his total to 2-over 144 for 36 holes, and making the cut.

Spain's Angel Hidalgo surged ahead with a four-shot lead after carding a 67 in the second round, reaching 10-under par, while England's Joe Dean followed at six-under. Other notable performers included Jon Rahm, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow, and Patrick Reed.

