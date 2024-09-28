Left Menu

Shubhankar Sharma's Resilience Shines at Acciona Open de Espana

India's Shubhankar Sharma made a strong comeback in the second round of the 2024 Acciona Open de Espana, carding a 1-under 70 after a disappointing first day. Spain's Angel Hidalgo took a commanding lead, followed by England's Joe Dean and several other notable international players close behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:08 IST
Shubhankar Sharma's Resilience Shines at Acciona Open de Espana
Shubhankar Sharma
  • Country:
  • Spain

India's Shubhankar Sharma showcased remarkable resilience in the second round of the 2024 Acciona Open de Espana, carding a 1-under 70 to secure a place tied-57th.

Despite a 3-over 74 on the first day, Sharma recorded three birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on day two, taking his total to 2-over 144 for 36 holes, and making the cut.

Spain's Angel Hidalgo surged ahead with a four-shot lead after carding a 67 in the second round, reaching 10-under par, while England's Joe Dean followed at six-under. Other notable performers included Jon Rahm, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow, and Patrick Reed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024