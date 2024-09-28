Shubhankar Sharma's Resilience Shines at Acciona Open de Espana
India's Shubhankar Sharma made a strong comeback in the second round of the 2024 Acciona Open de Espana, carding a 1-under 70 after a disappointing first day. Spain's Angel Hidalgo took a commanding lead, followed by England's Joe Dean and several other notable international players close behind.
India's Shubhankar Sharma showcased remarkable resilience in the second round of the 2024 Acciona Open de Espana, carding a 1-under 70 to secure a place tied-57th.
Despite a 3-over 74 on the first day, Sharma recorded three birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on day two, taking his total to 2-over 144 for 36 holes, and making the cut.
Spain's Angel Hidalgo surged ahead with a four-shot lead after carding a 67 in the second round, reaching 10-under par, while England's Joe Dean followed at six-under. Other notable performers included Jon Rahm, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Julien Guerrier, Sam Bairstow, and Patrick Reed.
