India's Speedster Mayank Yadav Makes T20I Squad for Bangladesh Series

India's fastest bowler, Mayank Yadav, has been fast-tracked into the national team for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh on Saturday, following a near five-month rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

The squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, features seasoned player Hardik Pandya and several recent IPL performers. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy makes a return after three years post his challenging T20 World Cup campaign in 2021.

Nitish Reddy joins as a back-up seamer all-rounder, while promising talents like Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Harshit Rana also make the cut. They will be backed by Jitesh Sharma as the second keeper behind Sanju Samson. Notably, Mayank Yadav's consistent performance, clocking mid-150s speeds and winning back-to-back Player of the Match awards, has earned him a spot. The upcoming Bangladesh series is viewed as a trial for him ahead of potential longer format opportunities if he proves resilient.

