Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy Shines as India's Leading T20I Wicket-Taker in 2025

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is among Test-playing nations in 2025. The 34-year-old mystery spinner ended with 36 wickets, tied with Pakistan's Mohammed Nawaz for the most in the year. He was also crucial in India's series win against South Africa, earning 'Player of the Series' honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:36 IST
Varun Chakravarthy Shines as India's Leading T20I Wicket-Taker in 2025
Varun Chakravarthy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket has a new T20I sensation in Varun Chakravarthy, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in 2025 among Test-playing nations. The 34-year-old mystery spinner concluded the year with a remarkable performance, capturing 36 wickets, tying with Pakistan's Mohammed Nawaz for the most by any bowler from a Test-playing country.

Chakravarthy's impressive feat included a standout performance in the T20I series against South Africa, where he secured 10 wickets, securing the 'Player of the Series' accolade. His spellbinding bowling assured India's series win, with the Proteas succumbing to his mystic spin magic. The fifth T20I saw him deliver figures of 4/53.

India sealed the series 3-1, with Pandya's all-around performance awarding him the 'Player of the Match.' Meanwhile, Chakravarthy's continued prowess saw him surpass much of the competition, just one wicket shy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record for the most T20I wickets in a calendar year for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025