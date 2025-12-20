Varun Chakravarthy Shines as India's Leading T20I Wicket-Taker in 2025

Indian cricket has a new T20I sensation in Varun Chakravarthy, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in 2025 among Test-playing nations. The 34-year-old mystery spinner concluded the year with a remarkable performance, capturing 36 wickets, tying with Pakistan's Mohammed Nawaz for the most by any bowler from a Test-playing country.

Chakravarthy's impressive feat included a standout performance in the T20I series against South Africa, where he secured 10 wickets, securing the 'Player of the Series' accolade. His spellbinding bowling assured India's series win, with the Proteas succumbing to his mystic spin magic. The fifth T20I saw him deliver figures of 4/53.

India sealed the series 3-1, with Pandya's all-around performance awarding him the 'Player of the Match.' Meanwhile, Chakravarthy's continued prowess saw him surpass much of the competition, just one wicket shy of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record for the most T20I wickets in a calendar year for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)