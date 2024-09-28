Left Menu

Top Sports Highlights: Dramatic Plays and Crucial Injuries

A round-up of current sports events: Internationals level with the US in Presidents Cup; Cowboys' Parsons and Lawrence face unexpected injury challenges; Giants' Malik Nabers in concussion protocol; Italy and Britain remain tied in America's Cup; Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier win major WNBA awards; Timberwolves sign Chasson Randle; Chicago Marathon to honor Kelvin Kiptum; NASCAR's Cup Series starts Round of 12 in Kansas; Jannik Sinner's impressive run continues in China; Detroit Tigers secure wild card as White Sox set loss record.

In a significant shift, the International Team leveled the playing field against the US at the Presidents Cup with a dominating 5-0 win, reviving their hopes of clinching a victory for the first time since 1998.

The Dallas Cowboys face setbacks as injuries to key players Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are 'worse than expected,' potentially impacting their upcoming games.

New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers has entered concussion protocol, limiting updates from the team's head coach Brian Daboll.

The America's Cup saw no change in scores between Italy and Britain due to a dying wind, leaving both teams tied in their pursuit of seven wins.

WNBA honors were announced with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark named Rookie of the Year and Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier as Defensive Player of the Year.

Chasson Randle, a seasoned player, has been signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves, though the contract details remain undisclosed.

The Chicago Marathon plans to honor late runner Kelvin Kiptum, who broke the men's world record in 2022 but tragically died later in a car accident.

As the NASCAR Cup Series moves to Kansas for the Round of 12, the shift from Bristol Motor Speedway marks a notable change in the racing calendar.

Italian Jannik Sinner continued his impressive streak of reaching quarterfinals by overcoming Russia's Roman Safiullin at the China Open.

The Detroit Tigers celebrated their first playoff berth in a decade with a win over the Chicago White Sox, who set a record for the most losses in a single season.

