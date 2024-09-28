India Triumphs Over Nepal 4-2 to Reach SAFF U17 Championship Final
India advanced to the final of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship by defeating Nepal 4-2 in a thrilling semi-final. Despite a goalless first half, India surged ahead with goals from Vishal Yadav (2), Rishi Singh, and Hemneichung Lunkim. Nepal's efforts fell short, setting up India's clash with Bangladesh in the final.
In a display of sheer determination, India secured a 4-2 victory over Nepal, advancing to the final of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu, on Saturday. The match saw a goalless first half, but India broke the deadlock with goals from Vishal Yadav (2), Rishi Singh, and Hemneichung Lunkim.
Nepal, who managed to reduce the deficit through a goal by Subash Bam and an own goal by Mohammed Kaif, couldn't bridge the gap. In the upcoming final on Monday, India will face Bangladesh, who triumphed over Pakistan in the second semi-final through penalties.
The semi-final match witnessed cautious play in the first half with few clear chances. India's midfield controlled possession but struggled to get past Nepal's solid defense. The decisive breakthrough came in the 61st minute via Vishal Yadav, followed by a second from him in the 68th minute. Despite Nepal's late attempts, including a goal in the 81st minute and an own goal by Kaif, substitute Lunkim sealed India's place in the final with a fourth goal in injury time.
