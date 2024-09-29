U.S. Dominates in Presidents Cup Lead-Up to Final Day
The United States has taken a commanding 11-7 lead over the International Team in the Presidents Cup held in Montreal. After a strong performance in morning fourballs and afternoon foursomes, the U.S. team looks set to secure their 10th consecutive victory as they prepare for Sunday's singles matches.
The United States put themselves in prime position to secure a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup as they built an 11-7 lead over the International Team on Saturday in Montreal, winning the morning fourballs and afternoon foursomes.
The pre-tournament favorites entered the weekend tied 5-5 with the Internationals after trading session sweeps over the first two days, but the Americans pulled away by going 3-1 in fourballs and winning foursomes by the same result. With 15-1/2 points needed to retain the Presidents Cup, the United States will like their chances going into Sunday's 12 singles matches at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
'The work's not done. We've got to come out tomorrow firing. I know they will,' Patrick Cantlay said after his birdie putt at the last gave the Americans a four-point cushion. 'There's still 12 points up for grabs. There's another day left.'
Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns rallied back to secure a 1-up win, while Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley clawed back from being 3 down to hold off opponents with a 3&2 win. Cantlay and Xander Schauffele completed the day with a 1-up victory in fading light.
