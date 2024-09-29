Messi's Magic Leads Inter Miami to MLS Playoff Brinks

Lionel Messi moved Inter Miami another step closer to the No. 1 seed for the MLS Cup playoffs.

And the MLS single-season points record remains within the club's reach as well.

Messi scored in the 67th minute, extending Inter Miami's unbeaten streak to eight consecutive Major League Soccer matches with a 1-1 tie against Charlotte FC on Saturday night. This goal marks Messi's 15th in just 16 league matches this season.

Having achieved at least 15 goals and 15 assists in a single season, Messi joins an elite group of six MLS players, managing this while missing 15 league contests.

The tie, coupled with Columbus' 2-2 draw with D.C. United, places Inter Miami eight points clear of the Crew for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and seven points ahead of the LA Galaxy for the overall No. 1 seed in the MLS playoffs.

Inter Miami's upcoming match at Columbus on Wednesday is pivotal. A victory would secure not only the top seed in the East but potentially the Supporters Shield for regular-season winners. Inter Miami currently holds 65 points with three matches left, while Columbus has 57 points with four games remaining.

''It is a very important game,'' commented Inter Miami coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino. ''We are ready for these remaining dates including the matches against Toronto and New England.''

Defender Jordi Alba emphasized the importance of the Supporters Shield, which would provide home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, including a potential MLS Cup final on December 7. Winning out would give Inter Miami 74 points, surpassing New England's 2021 record of 73.

Messi's goal showcased his trademark brilliance — receiving the ball near the penalty box, maneuvering past defenders, and scoring with his left foot to equalize the match. Charlotte initially led with a deflected goal from Karol Swiderski.

Despite three consecutive draws, Inter Miami remains confident. ''Obviously, we are frustrated,'' noted Martino. ''But the story continues.''

The match also highlighted missed opportunities, including a chance for Luis Suarez in the final moments. Inter Miami faces Columbus next, followed by games against Toronto and New England to close the regular season before opening the playoffs at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)