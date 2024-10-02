Australia Appoints Alisa Camplin as Chef de Mission for 2026 Winter Olympics

Australia appointed Alisa Camplin, its first female winter Olympic gold medallist, as the chef de mission for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games on Wednesday. Camplin etched her name in Olympic history by winning gold in aerial skiing at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and securing a bronze medal at the 2006 Turin Games.

The 49-year-old's new role comes as she succeeds Geoff Lipshut, under whose leadership Australia achieved a record haul of four medals at the 2022 Beijing Games. This appointment continues Australia's trend of appointing former athletes to lead Olympic delegations.

Additionally, Camplin follows in the footsteps of Anna Meares, a former track cycling champion who served as chef de mission at the Paris Summer Games, where Australia set a national record with 18 gold medals.

(With inputs from agencies.)