Lionel Messi's Return Boosts Argentina for World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina has been buoyed by the return of their captain, Lionel Messi, for the crucial CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia. The country's football association confirmed the news on Wednesday after Messi recovered from an ankle injury.

The 37-year-old forward, currently playing for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, was absent from Argentina's squad for their previous matches against Chile and Colombia in August. His injury occurred during the Copa America final, a match that saw Argentina clinch their record 16th Copa America title with a 1-0 victory over Colombia.

Argentina's squad for the qualifiers also includes goalkeepers Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, and Walter Benitez; defenders Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, and Nicolas Tagliafico; midfielders Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, and Thiago Almada; and forwards Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nico Paz, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Valentin Carboni.

(With inputs from agencies.)