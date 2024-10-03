Feyenoord and Atalanta Shine with Champions League Victories

Feyenoord and Atalanta marked their presence in the revamped Champions League with contrasting wins, each showcasing unique playing styles.

Atalanta enjoyed a breezy 3-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, with goals from Berat Djimsiti, Ademola Lookman, and Raoul Bellanova, played at Schalke's stadium due to geopolitical reasons.

Feyenoord faced a more challenging match, defining their 3-2 win over Girona with key moments from Antoni Milambo, coupled with own goals and missed penalties, adding drama to their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)