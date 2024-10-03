Left Menu

Feyenoord and Atalanta Shine with Champions League Victories

Feyenoord and Atalanta secured their first wins in the revamped Champions League. Atalanta achieved a comfortable 3-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, while Feyenoord edged a narrow 3-2 win against Girona. Both matches featured own goals and missed penalties, highlighting the drama in the tournament's second round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:35 IST
Feyenoord and Atalanta Shine with Champions League Victories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Feyenoord and Atalanta marked their presence in the revamped Champions League with contrasting wins, each showcasing unique playing styles.

Atalanta enjoyed a breezy 3-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, with goals from Berat Djimsiti, Ademola Lookman, and Raoul Bellanova, played at Schalke's stadium due to geopolitical reasons.

Feyenoord faced a more challenging match, defining their 3-2 win over Girona with key moments from Antoni Milambo, coupled with own goals and missed penalties, adding drama to their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024