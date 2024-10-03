Feyenoord and Atalanta Shine with Champions League Victories
Feyenoord and Atalanta secured their first wins in the revamped Champions League. Atalanta achieved a comfortable 3-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, while Feyenoord edged a narrow 3-2 win against Girona. Both matches featured own goals and missed penalties, highlighting the drama in the tournament's second round.
Feyenoord and Atalanta marked their presence in the revamped Champions League with contrasting wins, each showcasing unique playing styles.
Atalanta enjoyed a breezy 3-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, with goals from Berat Djimsiti, Ademola Lookman, and Raoul Bellanova, played at Schalke's stadium due to geopolitical reasons.
Feyenoord faced a more challenging match, defining their 3-2 win over Girona with key moments from Antoni Milambo, coupled with own goals and missed penalties, adding drama to their campaign.
