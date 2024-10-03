Azharuddin Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association
Former Indian cricket captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case involving financial irregularities linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The investigation is related to alleged fund misappropriation amounting to Rs 20 crore.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricket captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin for questioning in a money laundering investigation tied to financial irregularities within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), according to official sources on Thursday.
The investigation delves into reported misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 20 crore associated with the HCA. This scrutiny follows multiple FIRs and charge sheets by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau.
Azharuddin's involvement during his HCA presidency is a focal point in this investigation. Earlier ED searches uncovered digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash, amplifying the case's intensity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Immersions in Telangana Draw Massive Crowds
India's Healthcare Expansion: Boost in Hospital Beds Amid Rising Demand
Telangana Aims to Revolutionize MSME Sector with Rs 4,000 Crore Investment
DevInsights Launches Pioneering CSR Healthcare Report
Telangana's Vision: Continuity and Change under CM A Revanth Reddy