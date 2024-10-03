Left Menu

Azharuddin Summoned by ED in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association

Former Indian cricket captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case involving financial irregularities linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The investigation is related to alleged fund misappropriation amounting to Rs 20 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricket captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin for questioning in a money laundering investigation tied to financial irregularities within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), according to official sources on Thursday.

The investigation delves into reported misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 20 crore associated with the HCA. This scrutiny follows multiple FIRs and charge sheets by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau.

Azharuddin's involvement during his HCA presidency is a focal point in this investigation. Earlier ED searches uncovered digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash, amplifying the case's intensity.

