Khelo India General Council Meeting: Dr Mandaviya Announces Draft Sports Policy and Launch of Recruitment Portal

The 4th meeting of the General Council (GC) for the Khelo India Scheme was held today in New Delhi, led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. Senior officials from states, National Sports Federations, Sports Control Boards, and key representatives from central ministries participated in the discussions.

Dr. Mandaviya announced the release of a Draft Sports Policy for public consultation, aimed at modernizing India's sports framework. The policy is available on the Ministry's website, inviting feedback from stakeholders, including state and Union Territory governments, and the general public. Once finalized, this policy will serve as a model for states that have yet to establish their own sports policies.

Key topics discussed during the meeting included a review of the Khelo India Scheme's progress, improving sports infrastructure, and enhancing athlete performance. Dr. Mandaviya emphasized a Whole-of-Government approach to synchronize efforts between central and state schemes, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and National Sports Federations for effective talent identification and nurturing.

In addition, the Union Minister announced the reconstitution of sub-committees focusing on:

Improving recruitment policies and career progression for sportspersons across ministries and departments.

Enhancing welfare and support systems for athletes.

Developing grassroots-level talent identification programs.

A key initiative unveiled at the meeting was the creation of a dedicated sports recruitment portal. This platform will provide information on recruitment opportunities across central ministries, and states will be encouraged to use it for advertising sports quota vacancies, ensuring greater accessibility and transparency.

The council also reviewed the progress on developing a unified sports infrastructure database under PM Gati Shakti. Dr. Mandaviya directed the collection of data from states, sports federations, and other entities to create a comprehensive inventory of sports infrastructure across the country. This effort aims to enhance coordination and accessibility to sporting facilities nationwide.