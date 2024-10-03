Left Menu

Khelo India General Council Meeting: Dr Mandaviya Announces Draft Sports Policy and Launch of Recruitment Portal

Dr. Mandaviya announced the release of a Draft Sports Policy for public consultation, aimed at modernizing India's sports framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:04 IST
Khelo India General Council Meeting: Dr Mandaviya Announces Draft Sports Policy and Launch of Recruitment Portal
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The 4th meeting of the General Council (GC) for the Khelo India Scheme was held today in New Delhi, led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. Senior officials from states, National Sports Federations, Sports Control Boards, and key representatives from central ministries participated in the discussions.

Dr. Mandaviya announced the release of a Draft Sports Policy for public consultation, aimed at modernizing India's sports framework. The policy is available on the Ministry's website, inviting feedback from stakeholders, including state and Union Territory governments, and the general public. Once finalized, this policy will serve as a model for states that have yet to establish their own sports policies.

Key topics discussed during the meeting included a review of the Khelo India Scheme's progress, improving sports infrastructure, and enhancing athlete performance. Dr. Mandaviya emphasized a Whole-of-Government approach to synchronize efforts between central and state schemes, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and National Sports Federations for effective talent identification and nurturing.

In addition, the Union Minister announced the reconstitution of sub-committees focusing on:

Improving recruitment policies and career progression for sportspersons across ministries and departments.

Enhancing welfare and support systems for athletes.

Developing grassroots-level talent identification programs.

A key initiative unveiled at the meeting was the creation of a dedicated sports recruitment portal. This platform will provide information on recruitment opportunities across central ministries, and states will be encouraged to use it for advertising sports quota vacancies, ensuring greater accessibility and transparency.

The council also reviewed the progress on developing a unified sports infrastructure database under PM Gati Shakti. Dr. Mandaviya directed the collection of data from states, sports federations, and other entities to create a comprehensive inventory of sports infrastructure across the country. This effort aims to enhance coordination and accessibility to sporting facilities nationwide.

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024